Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.96. 71,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,302. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

