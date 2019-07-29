Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 134,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after buying an additional 1,889,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,683,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,034,000 after buying an additional 4,126,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. 112,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

