Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,698,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after buying an additional 664,349 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 140,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,795 shares of company stock worth $7,779,608. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.53 on Monday, hitting $307.74. 93,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,451. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

