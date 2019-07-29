Regent Investment Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $798,882,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 675,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 544,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 252,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

