Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

LTHM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.43 million. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Livent presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.11.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

