Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 4544388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67). Realogy had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider acquired 119,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $999,734.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 872,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 152,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,679 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.