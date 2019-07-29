RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $17.80 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.11.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

