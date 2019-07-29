RChain Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and ChaoEX. RChain has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $39,663.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00282163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.01516490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00117809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000678 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, OOOBTC, BitMart, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

