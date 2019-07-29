Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 757 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.73. 57,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,370 shares of company stock worth $8,072,702. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

