Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,858 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 251,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,679 shares of company stock valued at $30,118,886. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

