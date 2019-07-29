Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,586 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 216,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,339. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

