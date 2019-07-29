Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $588,000 Investment in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 235.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 1,509.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 48.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,042. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

