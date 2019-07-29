Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,080,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,278,000 after purchasing an additional 408,477 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 177,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,605. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,211,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

