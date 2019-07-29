Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 176.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

NYSE RF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.02. 301,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

