Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 788 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

