Raymond James Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$64.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,714. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20. The firm has a market cap of $779.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.15. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$30.42 and a 52-week high of C$56.30.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$139.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 5.3800004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total transaction of C$641,210.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,477,497.11. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$172,598.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at C$3,077,254.49. Insiders have sold a total of 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,353,890 over the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

