Raymond James Increases Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $3.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. GMP Securities lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 530,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,177,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,153 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,436,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.