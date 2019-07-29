Raymond James Analysts Give Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) a $17.00 Price Target

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a $17.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.