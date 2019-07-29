Raymond James Analysts Give Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) a $55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.05. 172,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63. Chemical Financial has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David T. Provost acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,119.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Shafer acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $249,585.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

