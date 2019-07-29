Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNGR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.32. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.79%. Research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.