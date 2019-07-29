RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM stock remained flat at $$7.98 during trading hours on Monday. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153. The company has a market cap of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

