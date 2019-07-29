Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.65. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,576,000 after buying an additional 543,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after buying an additional 1,128,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,811,000 after buying an additional 2,989,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,843,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,670,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 225,712 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

