Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.57 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $40.76 or 0.00428465 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $114.57 million and approximately $52,085.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084191 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,810,871 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

