Quant Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $7.88 or 0.00082767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $95.09 million and $3.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00428708 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010569 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007593 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.