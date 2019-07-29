Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $12.65. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 350 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, insider William R. Gonzalez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

