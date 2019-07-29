Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Qbao has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $10,298.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.