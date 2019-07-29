Purex (PUREX) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Purex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. Purex has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Purex has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Purex Coin Profile

PUREX is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official website is purexalt.io . Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

