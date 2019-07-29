PureCircle (LON:PURE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $270.00. PureCircle shares last traded at $271.50, with a volume of 41,774 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PURE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.81. The firm has a market cap of $500.53 million and a PE ratio of -50.28.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

