Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $42.00. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Pure Wafer alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Wafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Wafer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.