Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.17. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 39,007 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Electronics by 54.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pulse Electronics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Pulse Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,868,000.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

