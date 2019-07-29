Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt
