ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.83, 217 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.08% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

