ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.48

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and traded as high as $57.68. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 1,220 shares.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter.

