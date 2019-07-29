Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) received a $150.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFPT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.85. 100,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,721. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.70.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $3,625,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $2,378,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,477.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $13,399,913. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.