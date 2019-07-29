Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

PG traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.70. 4,358,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $116.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,679 shares of company stock worth $30,118,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.