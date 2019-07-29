ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 400,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,583. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.55 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 target price on Citizens Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

