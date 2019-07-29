Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $4.18 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,458 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,734 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,314. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

