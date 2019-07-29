Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 1,022,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,889. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 300,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,170,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 36.0% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 507,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.