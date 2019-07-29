Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,828,000 after buying an additional 407,812 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,913,000 after buying an additional 147,043 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.73.

Alphabet stock traded down $18.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,231.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478 shares of company stock valued at $549,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

