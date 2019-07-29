Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Set at $80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given a $80.00 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,423. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

