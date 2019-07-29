Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Set at $80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given a $80.00 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.
NASDAQ POWI traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,423. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
