Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,419,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 2,189,900 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBPB shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of Potbelly stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 163,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Potbelly’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 20,439.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

