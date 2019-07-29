Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Shares Down 5.5%

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.61 ($1.14) and last traded at A$1.64 ($1.16), 1,632,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.74 ($1.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -234.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.54.

About Polynovo (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

