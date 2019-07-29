Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pointer Telocation Ltd provides range of services to insurance companies and automobile owners, including road-side assistance, vehicle towing, stolen vehicle retrieval, fleet management and other value added services. Pointer Telocation provides services, for the most part, in Israel, through its subsidiary Shagrir and in Argentina and Mexico through its local subsidiaries. “

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

PNTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pointer Telocation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.91.

Pointer Telocation stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Pointer Telocation has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 210,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.