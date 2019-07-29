PlatonCoin (PLTC) One Day Volume Tops $12,458.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $381,154.00 and $12,458.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00286817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01536498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,432,798 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

