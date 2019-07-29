Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE:PZA opened at C$9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.63. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.25.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.