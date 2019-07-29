Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) a $68.00 Price Target

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) has been given a $68.00 price target by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

FAF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,793. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,739,000 after buying an additional 239,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,825,000 after buying an additional 1,477,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after buying an additional 195,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,419,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

