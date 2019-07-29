Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,657 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $133.18. 26,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $193.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. S&P Equity Research restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

