Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,265,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the previous session’s volume of 415,788 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $263.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 246,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 177,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

