Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 1,177,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIR. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Pier 1 Imports stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.97. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.78.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.00) by ($6.97). Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 217.70% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pier 1 Imports will post -42.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 550.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

