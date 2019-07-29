Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $93,111.00 and $18.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

